Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOE opened at $167.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

