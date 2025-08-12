Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Has $523,000 Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 187,432 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 3.3%

EQX stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQX. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

