Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Public Storage worth $325,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Public Storage by 228.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7%

PSA stock opened at $279.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.