C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.