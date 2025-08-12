Persistent Asset Partners Ltd Sells 11,960 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd cut its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 106.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,782.80. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,405,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,324,872.26. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Replimune Group Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

