Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,001,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,176,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,823,000 after buying an additional 89,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,487,000 after buying an additional 110,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 468,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,490,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,618,359. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $300.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.14 and a 200-day moving average of $310.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.