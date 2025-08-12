Rathbones Group PLC Sells 86,392 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,772,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,392 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $120,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,245 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.86%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

