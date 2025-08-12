ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Trimmed by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,359 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $79,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ANSYS by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price objective on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $374.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $395.49.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.