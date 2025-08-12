Rathbones Group PLC Has $107.12 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.41% of Rollins worth $107,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,815,000 after buying an additional 999,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rollins by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,221,000 after buying an additional 322,610 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after buying an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rollins by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,774,000 after buying an additional 260,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,331,000 after buying an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

