Prudential PLC Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $445.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.48 and its 200-day moving average is $395.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

