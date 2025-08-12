C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $820,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

