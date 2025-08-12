Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 246 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 411.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $125.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

