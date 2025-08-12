Analyzing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Powell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -56,057.89% -56.75% -51.06% Powell Industries 16.22% 33.16% 18.23%

Risk and Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powell Industries has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $90,000.00 358.12 -$10.42 million ($1.21) -3.19 Powell Industries $1.01 billion 3.16 $149.85 million $14.40 18.39

This table compares Ideal Power and Powell Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Powell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Powell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Powell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideal Power and Powell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Powell Industries 0 0 1 1 3.50

Powell Industries has a consensus price target of $312.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Powell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powell Industries is more favorable than Ideal Power.

Summary

Powell Industries beats Ideal Power on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Powell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts. The company also provide field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification and repair, spare parts, retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems, and replacement circuit breakers for switchgear. It serves onshore and offshore production, liquefied natural gas facilities and terminals, pipelines, refineries, and petrochemical plants, as well as electric utility, light rail traction power, mining and metals, pulp and paper, data centers and other municipal, commercial, and industrial markets. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Mexico, and Central and South America. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.