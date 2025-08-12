Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 314 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

