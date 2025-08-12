Trajan Wealth LLC Acquires 9,275 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

