Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This represents a 27.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,559,812 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

