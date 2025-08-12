Trajan Wealth LLC Purchases 3,981 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.5% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,503,787,000 after acquiring an additional 365,537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $573.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.89 and a 12 month high of $594.71.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.33.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

