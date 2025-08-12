Trajan Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,352 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 1.0% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trajan Wealth LLC owned about 0.37% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $19,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,706 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 79.9% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,445,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 619,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 182,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 464,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

