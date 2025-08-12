Telligent Fund LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Telligent Fund LP decreased its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ARM makes up 3.0% of Telligent Fund LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $141.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.17. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $182.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ARM had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARM

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

