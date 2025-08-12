Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,703 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 4.1% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Henry Schein worth $62,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

