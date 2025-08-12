Nuance Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE EG opened at $330.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.50. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

