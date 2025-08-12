Trajan Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trajan Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2%

DIS stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

