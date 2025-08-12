Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Reduced by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787,300 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 0.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.4%

KNX opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

