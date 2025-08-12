UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Trajan Wealth LLC

Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $252.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $403.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

