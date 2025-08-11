Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,040 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,510,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,908,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.16 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

