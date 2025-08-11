CCM Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,075,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $199.68 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.03.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

