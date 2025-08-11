VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,912,000.

SMH opened at $293.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $297.38.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

