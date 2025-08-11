Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947,578 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPLG opened at $74.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

