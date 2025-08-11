NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $72.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.