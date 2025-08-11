Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $112,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,252,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,843,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

