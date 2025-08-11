Gouws Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,100 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gouws Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.12. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

