Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $349.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $351.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.68.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.