CCM Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 17,349.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,874 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $105,705,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $74,908,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after buying an additional 378,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CDW Stock Up 0.6%
CDW stock opened at $162.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.65. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CDW Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.06%.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
