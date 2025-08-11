3,223 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 226,938 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.87.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.93 and a 1-year high of $110.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

