AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 535.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,428 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $3,335,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,801.44. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,228,907 shares of company stock valued at $638,699,061. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1%

Arista Networks stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.