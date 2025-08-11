Cooper Financial Group Has $690,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,968,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,133,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,643 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $273,361,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,587,763,000 after purchasing an additional 920,414 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $222.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.32. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

