Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,985 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adobe stock opened at $341.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a 200 day moving average of $395.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.88.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
