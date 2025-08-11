Invesco Ltd. Has $463.73 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $463,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SHW stock opened at $352.19 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
