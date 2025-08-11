AIA Group Ltd Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,037,916.68. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $461.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

