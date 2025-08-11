24,580 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2%

RSP opened at $183.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

