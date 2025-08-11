Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Whelan Financial boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,511,128.70. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

