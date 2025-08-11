Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.10 Million in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $96.85 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 41.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In related news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,552,957.15. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
