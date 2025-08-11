Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cypress Capital Group’s 5th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.2% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 101,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 1.4%

Visa stock opened at $336.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.74 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $617.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $352.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.26.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $27,643,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

