Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $353,985,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23,543.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,053,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,400,000 after buying an additional 617,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after purchasing an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,492,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.6%

HLT stock opened at $262.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.40.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

