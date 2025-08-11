Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 43,834 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,834 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,898 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,475 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,127,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,050 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,679 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.24. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

