7,110,827 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,110,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,037,000. Nuveen LLC owned 1.70% of DuPont de Nemours as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $70.44 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

