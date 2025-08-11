King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,181,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.