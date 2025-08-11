Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 112,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

