Cypress Capital Group Has $970,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $132.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

