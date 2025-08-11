Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $207.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $209.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.